Ideye nets late winner for West Brom

West Brom needed a late goal from Brown Ideye to overcome third-tier American club Richmond Kickers 2-1 in a friendly.

Tony Pulis' men completed their tour of United States with a victory thanks to Ideye's late winner at City Stadium in Virginia on Sunday.

The former Stoke City manager has reportedly taken a tough stance on the Premier League club's training regime in the lead up to the 2015-16 season.

West Brom suffered a loss to Orlando City on their tour, and a late goal was needed to get past the Kickers.

But not before a delay early in the clash due to thunder and lightning.

Pulis started a strong XI, including the likes of Saido Berahino, Victor Anichebe and captain Darren Fletcher.

Joleon Lescott and Craig Dawson missed out due to precautionary measures.

James McClean opened the scoring for West Brom in the 14th minute with a fine strike from 25 yards.

Pouring rain made things difficult for both teams, but the visitors did look the more likely to score.

However, the Kickers equalised with five minutes remaining as Nate Shiffman tapped in an Alex Lee cross at the back post.

But Pulis' side would clinch the win through Ideye, who headed in a Stephane Sessegnon cross to secure the victory