Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle line-up from their 4-4 epic with Arsenal in 2011?

One of the best games the Premier League has ever seen, Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal, with the home team 4-0 down inside 27 minutes only to complete a stunning comeback in the 87th minute.

We all know who scored the equaliser that day (or do we?), but what we want to know is how well you remember the Newcastle team that started the game...

You have an unlimited time in this line-up quiz to remember the 11 players who started for the Magpies as they completed one of the best comebacks the beautiful game has ever seen.

The number of letters in the surnames of the players who started the game is given, but if you can't quite figure out who it is you're missing simply login to Kwizly and they will provide you with a helping hand!

Whilst there may be some more obvious names in there, you're going to have to dig deep if you want to achieve a full house on this one...

