Manchester United vs West Ham live streams: How to watch Premier League Summer Series friendly

Watch Manchester United vs West Ham United today as the two sides meet in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA, with all the details here on live streams.

Man United vs West Ham key information • Date: Saturday, 26 July 2025 • Kick-off time: 7pm ET (local time) / 00:00 BST (technically midnight Sunday 27 July) • Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

Man United need a good pre-season after their woes in the Premier League last term, which saw them finish 15th. Ruben Amorim is taking charge of his first pre-season with the Red Devils after joining mid-way through last season, and has the chance to test out key new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

West Ham had a disappointing 2024/25 season themselves, finishing one place above Man United. New faces include Kyle Walker-Peters and Daniel Cummings as manager Graham Potter gets his own first pre-season with the Hammers.

This is each side's first game in the Premier League Summer Series, a competition between four English top-flight clubs on US soil, Everton and Bournemouth being the others.

If you want to watch this one unfold, then read on as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch United vs West Ham online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Man United vs West Ham in the UK

In the UK, the Premier League Summer Series is on Sky Sports, and you can watch Man United vs West Ham on Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm BST.

Watch Man United vs West Ham in the US

Fans in the US can watch Man United vs West Ham on Peacock, the NBC streaming platform that carries half of Premier League games each week during the regular season.

Peacock plans start from $7.99 a month.

Watch Man United vs West Ham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Man United vs West Ham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

