FPL tips for GW38: Three forwards you should sign

Sunday sees the curtain come down on the 2024/25 Premier League season – and likewise the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League campaign.

If you’re still in the hunt for FPL glory among your mates, you might be wondering who to bring in with your final transfer/s of the campaign.

Well, we’ve got you covered with our tips for forwards you should think about signing for Gameweek 38…

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa (£9.1m)

Ollie Watkins (Image credit: Alamy)

Ollie Watkins’ strong late-season form has been integral to Aston Villa’s charge towards sealing a second straight Champions League qualification, with the striker notching five goal contributions in six appearances.

The England man will doubtless be eyeing up another goal or two as Unai Emery’s side go to Manchester United on the final day.

United have lost their last two home Premier League games and conceded eight goals in their last four Old Trafford outings in all competitions, so don’t be surprised to see Watkins add to his 16 Premier League goals already this term.

Yoane Wissa – Brentford (£6.9m)

Yoane Wissa (Image credit: Alamy)

With 19 league goals in 2024/25, Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa is enjoying the best campaign of his career.

The DR Congo international has been on fire lately, finding the net in five of the last six Gameweeks as well as setting up two more goals.

Brentford’s final game is a relatively favourable-looking one away to Wolves, and Wissa will surely be eyeing up that magic 20-goal mark.

Raul Jimenez – Fulham (£5.3m)

Raul Jimenez (Image credit: Alamy)

If you’re in need of a cheap attacking option for Gameweek 38, Raul Jimenez could just be the answer.

Fulham’s Mexican centre-forward has scored in each of the last two Gameweeks, registering at home to Everton and away to Brentford.

It’s Manchester City at home on the final day for Fulham, but Jimenez has shown he knows where the net is against some of the Premier League’s best: he’s struck against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Arsenal in 2024/25.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 38 is 2:30pm BST on Sunday, 25 May.