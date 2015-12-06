I'm playing better than ever before - Ozil

Mesut Ozil believes he is playing better than ever before as Arsenal prepare their must-win encounter against Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Ozil has been one of Arsenal's star men this season and he once more pulled the strings as Arsene Wenger's men beat Sunderland 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Germany international midfielder set up Joel Campbell for the opening goal at the Emirates Stadium - his 12th assist of the season - and he feels at the top of his game as Arsenal prepare to face Olympiacos on Wednesday.

"This season is the strongest season I have ever played," Ozil said.

"I am in a good way, playing really well. I believe in myself."

In November, Ozil became the first ever player to record an assist in six successive Premier League games and he has also scored five goals in all competitions.

Arsenal face a do-or-die Champions League Group F tie in Greece and Ozil said his team has "the quality to beat them and our goal is not to even think about going out of the competition."

The London side - three points adrift of second-placed Olympiacos - must win 4-3, 3-2 or by two clear goals to seal qualification into the knockout round, but star players including Alexis Sanchez, Santi Cazorla, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck are unavailable.

"Olympiacos can play good football - we saw that in the first match. They want to play on the counter-attack but we can't concede goals like we did again," said Ozil.

"We have to be good in defence. If they score a goal then we have to score three goals, although we know that we can score goals.

"We know that we have a lot of quality up front. The aim is to go in ahead at half-time and then we will know everything is possible.

"If we score an early goal, I am confident we can win this game and go through. I hope I can help the team with a good performance on the night."