In Picture: Al Ahly thrash Esperance to meet Chiefs in final

Al Ahly will meet Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the Caf Champions League after they defeated Esperance 4-0 on aggregate over the two-legged fixture in the semi-finals.

The Red Eagles managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over the Tunisian side in the first leg at the Stade Olympique de Rades last Saturday through a goal from Mohamed Sherif.

Ahly then cruised into the final of the competition following their comfortable 3-0 win over the same opponents in the return leg at the Al-Salaam Stadium on Saturday courtesy of goals from Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Sherif and Hussein El Shahat.

Here is a gallery of Al Ahly's victory over Esperance: