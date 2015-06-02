Inter an 'option' for Richards

Micah Richards has discussed the possibility of reuniting with former manager Roberto Mancini at Inter next season.

The pair previously worked together at Manchester City, but both have been plying their trade in Serie A this term - Richards having spent the season on loan at Fiorentina.

Richards, though, was limited to just seven Serie A appearances and is looking to move on to pastures new.

"The Premier League is fantastic, but I had my best season at City under Roberto Mancini and obviously he's at Inter Milan now, so maybe that could be an option," he told the Daily Mail.

"I think he definitely got the best out of me. As a coach I think Mancini was really good, and had he been given more time I think he could have done something special at City.

"I think he has proved he is a top line manager."

Mancini guided Inter to an eighth-placed finish having taken over at San Siro in November.