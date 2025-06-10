Manchester City report: Tino Livramento exit edges closer following Newcastle 'negotiations'

Manchester City have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United full-back, Tino Livramento.

Livramento, who is being carefully watched by Manchester City over a proposed move, was part of the Magpies' Carabao Cup-winning squad, earning his first senior cap with England in November of last year.

The former Southampton man would be a coup for Pep Guardiola’s side and would follow Wolves man Rayan Ait-Nouri through the door, who recently signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle United have begun plans in expectation of Tino Livramento leaving for Manchester City

Eddie Howe is preparing for Newcastle's future (Image credit: Alamy)

With three years left on his deal in the north-east, Newcastle are rumoured to have opened talks with a suitable replacement who they believe could seamlessly slot in at right-back should things develop with Livramento.

Howe has helped develop the 22-year-old into one of the Premier League’s best defenders since his move to Newcastle in 2023. He ranks highly in clearances (80th percentile), ball recoveries (99th percentile) and total carrying distance (83rd percentile) in stats given by FBref.

Pep Guardiola wants a new right-back this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

But it is Nordi Mukiele, who has sparked the interest of Newcastle, with Africa Foot stating the Magpies have already begun talks over a proposed summer switch to the Premier League.

PSG let the 27-year-old spend this season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen to operate in his preferred role as a right-back, but he can also play at centre-back, which will please manager Eddie Howe, given his defensive injury problems this season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But whether it leads to an exit at Newcastle remains to be seen, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming recently in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the move for Livramento to the Etihad is “currently complicated and on stand-by.”

“Newcastle are not reducing their asking price as they want to keep Livramento,” the Italian claimed, adding it was “Almost impossible to agree on terms in time for Club World Cup.”

Nordi Mukiele has been on loan in Germany (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Mukiele is expected to leave the Parisians this summer, as he’s not part of Luis Enrique’s plans – but FourFourTwo understands that the respective deals for Mukiele and Livramento wouldn't necessarily happen together, due to timings.

Newcastle want to make the France international an offer before fellow European clubs follow suit: Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas, Everton, Aston Villa and Eintracht Frankfurt are also very interested, with Mukiele currently valued by Transfermarkt at €10m (£8.4m).

In FourFourTwo’s view, Mukiele would be a very sensible option for Newcastle, but with Livramento’s future seemingly still at Newcastle, this one may be just agent talk for now.