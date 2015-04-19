Inzaghi praises Milan derby officials

In a match that produced few clear-cut chances at San Siro, there was a flashpoint in the second half when Hernanes' effort struck the arm of Antonelli in the penalty area.

The decision not to award a spot-kick attracted the ire of Inter head coach Roberto Mancini, who felt Banti should have pointed to the spot.

Milan head coach Inzaghi agrees that similar incidents have been punished in the past, but felt it would have been a harsh decision.

"The penalty claim for Inter? It was involuntary [handball]," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"It's true that penalties have been given for less, but I would not give a penalty for that."

Inzaghi felt that a draw, which means Milan have now lost just one of their past nine Serie A matches, was a fair reflection of the game but rued the fact his side did not score during a promising spell in the first half.

"I expected more from Milan in the first half when we created several important chances," he added.

"The stakes for the game were high and the boys did their best. The draw is a fair result."