'It's an incredible end' - Xavi

"What more could you ask for?" was the question posed by Xavi after the veteran Spaniard claimed the UEFA Champions League title in his final match for Barcelona.

Xavi, who will play out the twilight of his career with Al-Sadd in Qatar, signed off as a winner in Barcelona colours after the Spanish champions overcame Juventus 3-1 in Berlin on Saturday.

After 17 years at Camp Nou and amassing 25 competition winners medals, Xavi - a 78th-minute substitute against Juve - was lost for words post-match.

"It's an unbeatable way to finish. Words can't describe it," the 35-year-old said after hoisting the Champions League trophy aloft.

"What more could you ask for? Leaving like this, by winning the Champions League and the treble is massive, just spectacular. We deserved it.

Xavi added: "I'm already feeling a little nostalgic, knowing that you're never going to play for this team again.

"But I'm delighted with the way my career has gone. It's an incredible end."