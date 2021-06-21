Jack Grealish enjoying being backed by England’s fans

Jack Grealish is enjoying having the England fans’ backing as the fearless playmaker eyes a starring role against the Czech Republic.

Having made his senior international debut in September, the 25-year-old has quickly established himself as a favourite with the Three Lions faithful.

Grealish was named man of the match in the final Euro 2020 warm-up friendly against Romania but has started on the bench in both Group D matches to date.

Fans have chanted ‘Super Jack’ when the substitute has warmed up in those games, with the Aston Villa playmaker coming on for his major tournament bow in Friday’s 0-0 draw with oldest rivals Scotland.

Jack Grealish replaced Phil Foden against Scotland (Nick Potts/PA)

“No, it doesn’t bring pressure – it’s something that I love,” Grealish said. “You know, people wanting me to come on the pitch is a brilliant feeling for myself.

“If anything, it filled me with more confidence and just made me want to do well that little bit more.”

Asked why his style of play seems to strike a chord with fans, he told UEFA’s website ahead of Tuesday’s clash with the Czech Republic: “Maybe it could be because I’m a bit fearless the way I play.

“I try to get people off their seats. I try just to be direct, running at players, running at defenders.

“I hope to bring a lot. Like I mentioned to you earlier, if I got the chance to play, I’d be as fearless as possible.

“I’d attack the full-backs or whoever I’m up against. I’d just try and do what I do on a weekly basis for Aston Villa.”

Grealish is pushing to start against the Czech Republic on Tuesday – a Group D decider he will treat like he was back playing for Villa in a youth or reserve team game.

The 25-year-old “would never sit there before a game worrying” and has told onlookers not to be concerned about his fitness.

Jack Grealish was spotted with strapping on his left thigh at training on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)

Grealish missed three months with a shin issue this year and was spotted with some strapping around his left thigh on the eve of the Group D decider against the Czech Republic.

“Like I said, my fitness is fine,” he said on Sunday. “I’m available and ready when called upon. There’s no issues whatsoever.

“Like I said, that (work indoors) was just part of the plan that we had and it seems to be working because my shins are feeling good.”