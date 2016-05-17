Jagielka expecting big changes at Everton

Everton captain Phil Jagielka is expecting the changes at Goodison Park to go far beyond a new manager during the off-season.

The defender missed out on selection for the upcoming Euro 2016 with England manager Roy Hodgson opting for just three centre-backs, and he admitted even his future at Everton could be hanging in the balance depending on the direction the club.

Jagielka is concerned as many as 10 players could leave the club - with Leon Osman, Steven Pienaar and Tony Hibbert all out of contract and others like John Stones and Romelu Lukaku set to be hunted by other clubs.

"We have got a few players who are coming out of contract, players who have had rumours throughout the season about moves and things, so not only is the staff going to change, the squad is going to change massively as well," he said.

"I am sure coming back for pre-season there will be a lot of things different, but the main thing is Everton football club moves forward and keeps progressing.

"There is going to be a lot of change in the playing squad. I am not sure the squad is going to be big enough for the start of next season with the people who are leaving.

"It is a case of them deciding what sort of squad and formula they want on the pitch and off the pitch. That will determine what manager they want.

"There could be double figures leaving, which is a lot. We are talking about established first-team players.

"It is going to be a big change of personnel and that will play a big part in who will get the chance to manage the club."

The long-serving Evertonian admitted the season was a disappointing one for his club - which finished in 11th place and saw manager Roberto Martinez sacked - but said the margins between success and failure are very slim.

"It is easy to say it has been a season of underachievement but we have had two great cup runs," he said.

"Our league form hasn't been as good as it is should have been, but things haven't been as bad as people have made out. Football is a results business and, unfortunately for us in the league, it is not what we have wanted.

"The results cost the manager the job. It is as simple as that. It was very hard for the manager to stay in charge."