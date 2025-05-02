Everton in bid for Liam Delap, as David Moyes scuppers former side: report

Liam Delap is admired by a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window

Everton have become a surprise name on the list of potential destinations for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has been one of the rare bright sparks in a difficult season for the Tractor Boys, but with their relegation confirmed, it’s expected he’ll be joining a new club in the upcoming transfer window.

Interest in him is only accelerated by the widely reported £30m release clause in his contract, made active when Ipswich’s demotion was confirmed.

Everton boss David Moyes to take on former employer for Liam Delap

David Moyes could be about to frustrate a former employer with his pursuit of Delap (Image credit: Getty Images)

That makes him affordable to a number of sides, not least Everton, who, as things stand, are set to lose striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin when his contract expires next month and are keen to bring in Delap this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

But the cut-price deal available for one of England’s most exciting young forwards has also drawn the attention of the big boys – one of which is very familiar to David Moyes.

Delap is reportedly admired by Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

The Everton boss – ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever – will need to brush off interest from Chelsea and his former employers, Manchester United, to land Delap.

The same report reveals that the Red Devils have made a similarly big effort to convince Delap of the project at Old Trafford, with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund having a difficult time lately.

Moyes had similar struggles during his time at the Theatre of Dreams, handed the unenviable task of becoming Sir Alex Ferguson’s replacement in 2013 and lasting just over nine months.

Manchester City are reported to hold a buy-back clause over academy graduate Delap, but are not thought to be in the race with Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush at their disposal.

Delap's former side, Manchester City, have little need for a striker following the 10-year contract recently handed to Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, there seems to be little lasting ill will for the 62-year-old in Manchester, but that could be subject to change if he deprives United of a clear answer to their goalscoring woes.

Everton have an uphill battle in convincing Delap to join Everton over the Red Devils or Chelsea, both of whom could have Champions League football next season.

But the young striker may well enjoy a similar seniority he has enjoyed Portman Road this campaign, taking another season or so to build his Premier League stature with the Toffees before taking the next step to one of Europe’s heavyweights – at least that’s the argument Everton will surely be making in the coming weeks.

Delap is valued at €35m according to Transfermarkt. Coincidentally, Everton next face Delap and Ipswich Town when Premier League action returns this weekend.