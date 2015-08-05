Jardim: Monaco worked on defending lead

Monaco prioritised defence early in their UEFA Champions League third-round qualifying second leg against Young Boys, coach Leonardo Jardim said.

Jardim's men eventually posted a 4-0 victory at Stade Louis II to earn a 7-1 aggregate triumph, earning them a spot in the play-off phase and putting them on the brink of the group stages.

Having earned a 3-1 win in Switzerland in leg one, Jardim said he wanted to first silence the visitors before putting the tie beyond doubt.

"According to me, the first half was very good, tactical," Jardim said post-match.

"We had less the control of the game [than in the second half] but the opponent had not been in control either.

"The aim was not to concede a goal by half-time.

"Because we knew that with this, the opponent would take more risks in the second half."

Monaco finished second in their promotion season in Ligue 1 in 2013-14 with 80 points, but accrued nine fewer points last season - and Jardim said their fans can expect an inconsistent campaign.

"We have many players. Yes they are young," he said.

"During the season, they will certainly have good and bad phases. But we have different alternatives.

"Our aim is to help these players reach their potential and help them improve themselves."

Right-back Fabinho was more critical of Monaco's opening 45 minutes.

"The first half was not great," the 21-year-old Brazilian said.

"Both teams could open the scoring in the first half. After the first goal, it was easier.

"Then, both teams were more tired. But we have scored more goals and it was very good."