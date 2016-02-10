Johnson admits child sex and grooming charges
Sunderland's Adam Johnson has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of grooming.
Sunderland winger Adam Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of grooming at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old appeared in court on the first day of his trial into allegations of child sex charges relating to incidents between December 2014 and February last year.
England international Johnson denies two charges of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.
