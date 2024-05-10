Arsenal star admits he's likely to leave the Gunners this summer, following Mikel Arteta banishment

By
published

Arsenal are set for a massive summer, with some big names linked with exits

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney admits that he may not play for the Gunners again as his loan spell at Real Sociedad comes to an end.

The Scotland international joined the La Liga side on a season-long loan last summer after falling behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Arsenal pecking order, but injuries have meant he has only started 14 games in Spain. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.