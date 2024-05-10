Manchester City lining up approach for young striker dubbed ‘new Luis Suarez’: report

Manchester City are lining up a move for South American striker Luciano Rodriguez.

The talented 20-year-old has already been dubbed the 'new Luis Suarez' due to his Uruguayan heritage and it is the blue side of Manchester who have taken a liking.

Currently playing for Liverpool Montevideo in his homeland, Rodriguez could follow in the footsteps of fellow South American Julian Alvarez who has become a success at the Etihad Stadium.

WATCH | Why Man City DOMINATED Real Madrid (But Couldn't Win)

Pep Guardiola's side are said to be readying a bid for the 20-year-old this summer, as per reports from Sports Witness.



A move to Girona on loan has already been touted with La Liga often providing a perfect place for City's younger players to earn their stripes so to speak.

Valued at £8million, Rodriguez has netted four goals in 15 appearances for Liverpool Montevideo and the feeling is he will move onto pastures new this summer.

Rodríguez has also already represented Uruguay at various youth levels and was named in Uruguay’s squad for the 2023 South American Under-20 Championship in 2022.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Real Madrid are also keen on recruiting the youngster but it seems as if Manchester City may have already secured his services on a long-term deal.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Defender Nathan Ake has recently hailed City's summer signings for keeping up the desire for more silverware with their fresh impetus.

"Our desire to win never stops. Those moments where we lifted five trophies in 2023 are special. Once you do it, you want to do it again," said the Dutch defender.



"We lost a few players in the summer but the new lads that have come in have added to that hunger. They are desperate to achieve their own success with us and that contributes to us being a winning side.

"We're in a good run of form and feeling good at the moment so we need to keep that momentum and just focus on ourselves and what we can do."

More Manchester City stories

FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup could actually be brilliant next summer - but they’ve made one huge mistake

Declan Rice reveals key reason why he chose to join Arsenal over Manchester City - as Gunners chase Premier League title

Premier League supercomputer predicts thrilling run-in as Arsenal and Man City go toe-to-toe