Sunderland to drop Johnson for United match

Sunderland will not consider Adam Johnson for selection in Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester United.

The 28-year-old England international winger pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of grooming at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Johnson denies two charges of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.

Following his arrest and subsequent bail last March, Sunderland suspended Johnson before clearing him to return to first-team duties when his bail was extended by Durham Police.

The former Middlesbrough and Manchester City player has made 19 Premier League appearances for Sunderland this season, scoring his second goal of the campaign in last weekend's 2-2 comeback draw at Liverpool.

But Omnisport understands manager Sam Allardyce will not pick Johnson to face United following Wednesday's developments.

Allardyce, whose side lie four points from Premier League safety in 19th position, is set to hold a pre-match media conference later on Thursday.