Arsenal considering shock Jordan Pickford move: report

The Premier League’s best defence has been the bedrock of an Arsenal title push that looks set to go down the wire this season.

With just two matches of the season left to play, Mikel Arteta’s men have conceded just 28 goals, five fewer than title rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal’s efficiency at the back comes after an early-season battle for the goalkeeping position, with loan signing David Raya usurping incumbent Aaron Ramsdale for the number one shirt.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta



But despite their success at the back this season, the club could be set to make more changes in the goalkeeping department this summer, as news of a potential shock move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has emerged.

According to Teamtalk, the Gunners could be set to turn down their £27million option to sign Raya from Brentford permanently and instead move for England stopper Pickford when the summer window opens.

Everton’s well-documented financial issues mean that sales are inevitable at Goodison if they are to meet their profit and sustainability commitments.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the 30-year-old who joined Everton in a £30million from Sunderland in 2017, but they will also need to sanction sales before any major signings.

Ramsdale’s future at the Emirates is also uncertain, with several reports claiming that the former Sheffield United man will look to move on this summer in search of regular first-team football.

In something of a goalkeeping merry-go-round, the report suggests that Arsenal moving for Pickford could see Chelsea move for Ramsdale, adding the England back-up to a goalkeeping corps that includes Robert Sanchez and Dorde Petrovic.

