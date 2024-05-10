Liverpool report: Arne Slot begins process for first buy as Reds boss

Arne Slot looks likely to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this summer.

Arne Slot has already made one player his primary transfer target ahead of his proposed move to Liverpool.

The 45-year-old is expected to take over from Jurgen Klopp this summer, with the German announcing his intentions to leave Anfield after nine years in charge.

Slot has enjoyed success in the Netherlands and despite not yet being named as the Reds' new head coach, talks are said to be progressing in a positive way.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have ‘made their first move’ towards signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners later this year.

At 26, the Dutchman has been a standout performer in Serie A over the last few years and already has 21 caps for his country under his belt.

With 15 goals and six assists to his name from midfield, Koopmeiners is also said to be liked by Chelsea and Manchester United but would prefer a move to Anfield.

A potential move to England has also been heightened by comments made by the player in recent weeks, with the Premier League named by the Atalanta star.

Teun Koopmeiners in action for the Netherlands. (Image credit: PA)

“I have indicated to Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer. But there must be something very nice to exchange that for Atalanta,” he told De Telegraaf last month.

“My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but I can put up with the rain for some clubs in England!

“I hope there will be great options that I can think about. And then I hope that Atalanta receives a nice amount for me, because I had a wonderful time there.”

He added: “I would be lying if I said that I did not hear the rumored interest from Juventus and Premier League clubs. Of course I read that too or get it forwarded to me.”

