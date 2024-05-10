Liverpool report: Arne Slot begins process for first buy as Reds boss
Liverpool are hoping to bring more than just a new manager to Anfield this summer
Arne Slot has already made one player his primary transfer target ahead of his proposed move to Liverpool.
The 45-year-old is expected to take over from Jurgen Klopp this summer, with the German announcing his intentions to leave Anfield after nine years in charge.
Slot has enjoyed success in the Netherlands and despite not yet being named as the Reds' new head coach, talks are said to be progressing in a positive way.
WATCH | Why Liverpool Want Arne Slot So Badly
According to Football Insider, Liverpool have ‘made their first move’ towards signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners later this year.
At 26, the Dutchman has been a standout performer in Serie A over the last few years and already has 21 caps for his country under his belt.
With 15 goals and six assists to his name from midfield, Koopmeiners is also said to be liked by Chelsea and Manchester United but would prefer a move to Anfield.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
A potential move to England has also been heightened by comments made by the player in recent weeks, with the Premier League named by the Atalanta star.
“I have indicated to Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer. But there must be something very nice to exchange that for Atalanta,” he told De Telegraaf last month.
“My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but I can put up with the rain for some clubs in England!
“I hope there will be great options that I can think about. And then I hope that Atalanta receives a nice amount for me, because I had a wonderful time there.”
He added: “I would be lying if I said that I did not hear the rumored interest from Juventus and Premier League clubs. Of course I read that too or get it forwarded to me.”
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool report: Arne Slot's first signings identified in £55m transfer swoop
Liverpool report: Darwin Nunez teases Barcelona move with cryptic 'clues'
Liverpool report: Arne Slot's first signing ready to join, in big transfer twist
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.