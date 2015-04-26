Jokanovic eyes title for Watford

Watford coach Slavisa Jokanovic only has eyes for the Championship title, after their significant 2-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Jokanovic's men secured their spot in the 2015-16 Premier League after Middlesbrough's loss at Fulham and Norwich City's draw at Rotherham United later in the day.

Speaking prior to their promotion being secured, Jokanovic was still not looking for other sides to complete their mission - which was not simply to reach the top flight.

"It is our privilege to be in this position in the league. We won the semi-final and now we must win the final," the Serbian said, referring to the Championship title.

"Not only in this game have we shown great character and experience of what to do in this situation.

"We are fighting all season, not just today. A lot of time is people talking about strikers but every player today was concentrated and focused on what we had to do."

Jokanovic was later vindicated for honouring his side's fans, with just their hosting of Sheffield Wednesday to finish their campaign in the second tier.

"It was a complicated day for us. We didn't get a second goal as soon as we wanted so the game was different," he added.

"But I must be happy with my players. They did a great job.

"And for our supporters too.

"I showed some applause because this might be the last time we are away from home this season, so to them from me it is a big thank you for all the times they come with us to give us fantastic support."

Striker Troy Deeney reiterated his coach's aim regarding silverware, which would be their first since winning the third division crown in 1997-98.

"It was a poor start, we got into it after we got the goal, and then we dropped off again," Deeney told Hornets Player.

"It was a little bit like the Birmingham game, although Brighton offered a little bit more going forward. At times we could have been a bit more professional and there were opportunities where we could have finished the game.

"We'd like to be winning games a bit more easily than that but it was another good day. One more win now and we’re champions, it's that simple.

"Our job was to win two games. We've won one, if we win the next one it doesn't matter what everyone else does."