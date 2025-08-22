How to watch Derby County v Bristol City: Live stream, TV info and preview for Championship clash
Watch as Derby County host high-flying Bristol City in the EFL Championship
Watch Derby County v Bristol City in the Championship on Friday night, with both sides enjoying different starts to the new campaign.
• Date: Friday 22 August 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Pride Park Stadium, Derby
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+(USA) | beIN Sports (Australia)
Derby have zero points on the board following two defeats from their opening two fixtures in the Championship.
Bristol City, meanwhile, have carried on from whey they left off last season – when they reached the playoffs – with an undefeated start, winning one and drawing one.
In this guide, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Derby vs Bristol City online and on TV, from anywhere.
How to watch Derby vs Bristol City in the UK
Derby vs Bristol City will be shown in live and in full on Sky Sports Football.
Kick-off is at 8pm this evening at Pride Park.
With multiple live games each week, Sky Sports is the home of the Championship, League One, and League Two in the UK. Games are split between Sky Sports channels and the Sky Sports+ supplementary streams. A subscription with Sky will set you back £35 per month on a 24-month contract, while short-term plans are available through NowTV.
How to watch Derby v Bristol City in the US
Derby v Bristol City is available in the US for subscribers to Paramount+.
Watch the Championship on Paramount+
Paramount+ is available from just $7.99 a month, which, considering you get every single Champions League game as well as a fair few Championship games, is a bit of a bargain.
How to watch Derby v Bristol City in Australia
Over in Australia, it is beIN Sports who have the rights to EFL Championship coverage this season.
Derby v Bristol City: Match Preview
Derby have lost both of their opening games and will be looking for their first Championship points of the season this evening.
John Eustace has plenty of pedigree in the second tier, but at present doesn't seem able to get a tune out of his Rams side.
Derby are currently one of six teams without a point in the Championship this season, and they are now at risk of starting a season with three consecutive league defeats for the first time since 2020-21.
As for Bristol City, their hopes of another top-six finish this season have been bolstered by a positive start, having won one and drawn one to this point.
The Robins beat Sheffield United 4-1 before drawing 0-0 with Charlton and will hope their strong start will stand them in good stead in front of the Sky Sports cameras this evening.
Gerhard Stuber's side lost one of their games against Derby last season, with Liam Manning in charge, and they have won six of their previous eight head-to-head league matches (L2).
FourFourTwo's prediction
Derby County 0-1 Bristol City
Derby have been less than convincing so far this season, and Eustace will have to quickly find a tune out of his players to stop tonight ending in yet another defeat. The Robins easily swept aside Sheffield United on opening day and despite not scoring against Charlton, we can see a narrow victory for them this evening.
