Newcastle United sanction transfer of £100k-per-week star to local rivals: report

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is expecting to be busy in the final week of the summer window

Newcastle United are set to sanction the departure of one star to their local rivals.

The Magpies are expected to be busy customers as we approach the final week of the transfer window, with Alexander Isak's future the biggest talking point that is yet to be resolved.

Elsewhere, Yoane Wissa and Ollie Watkins continue to be linked with their own moves to St. James' Park, but an outgoing seems to have been given the correct sign-off in the past 24 hours.

Eddie Howe allows defender to join LOCAL RIVALS in staggering loan move

Signing Jacob Ramsey and Malick Thiaw look to be good pieces of business completed by the Magpies, but missing out on key targets has meant a summer of frustration overall.

Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo, James Trafford and Benjamin Sesko are just some of the names who have snubbed a move to Newcastle, despite having the lure of European football to offer this season.

But it's a departure that seems to have been completed as we reach the final stages of the window, with defender Matt Targett reportedly heading to local rivals Middlesbrough on loan.

According to EFL Analysis, the 29-year-old will spend the 2025/26 campaign with the Championship outfit. Rob Edwards has also seen Manchester City midfielder Sverre Nypan arrive on loan in another impressive piece of business.

Throughout the summer window, Middlesbrough have been targeting left-backs to suit Edwards’ wing-back system, and Targett is no stranger when it comes to doing so, having played as a left-back, left winger and left-forward across his career.

Targett mustered just seven senior appearances for the Magpies last season, which included three outings in the FA Cup. He has enjoyed a brilliant career at the very top of the game, playing for the likes of Fulham, Aston Villa and Southampton previously.

In FourFourTwo's view, Middlesbrough have done well to bring in a player of Targett's experience, and their Championship top-six hopes will be bolstered following the 29-year-old's signing.

Boro are currently second in the Championship table after winning both of their opening games this term. They face Norwich City on Saturday afternoon at Carrow Road.



If the deal happens, it will be the first time Newcastle and Middlesbrough have done business since Sammy Ameobi joined Boro on loan in 2013. No Newcastle player has left St. James' Park for Middlesbrough permanently since Pat Heard's loan deal was upgraded to a permanent transfer in 1985-86.