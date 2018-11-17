Juventus' Khedira sprains ankle in training

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has had another injury setback after spraining an ankle in training, with the Italian club confirming he is a "big doubt" to face SPAL.

Khedira has made one Serie A appearance since the middle of September, but he started against Manchester United in the Champions League earlier this month.

The Germany international could now miss Juve's home game against SPAL on November 24 and may also be absent for the Champions League visit of Valencia three days later.

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the players at the Juventus Training Centre (JTC) on Saturday, with the striker not on duty with Portugal during the international break.

"At the end of the session Massimiliano Allegri granted Sunday and Monday off to his players, and the group will reconvene at the JTC on Tuesday afternoon when the first players on international duty will start to return," a club statement said.

Juve are six points clear at the top of the Serie A table as the reigning champions seek to win an eighth straight league title.