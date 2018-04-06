Juventus need another extraordinary transfer window – Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri believes Juventus need "another extraordinary transfer window" to keep challenging on three fronts, though he does not think an overhaul is necessary.

Allegri's men are in charge at the Serie A summit, find themselves in the Coppa Italia final and are one of the last eight in the Champions League after another productive campaign.

However, Juve lost 3-0 at home to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, leaving them staring at likely elimination.

Should Juve fail to produce a remarkable comeback in the return fixture, it will see them fall short of last season's journey to the final, where they also lost to Madrid.

Two years earlier they were beaten in the showpiece by Barcelona, a defeat that preceded significant change in Allegri's squad, but he does not think they need another revamp.

"After Berlin [the 2014-15 Champions League final], we changed nine regulars and now we've got 10 players who were born between 1990 and 1997," Allegri told reporters in Friday's news conference ahead of a trip to Benevento on Saturday.

"We've always backed younger players. We don't need to overhaul our squad next season, but we do need another extraordinary transfer window.

"We have always made changes to ourselves, blending young players in with the experienced ones.

"Now we have to think about Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League. In the latter, we need a huge performance because we are only down – we're not dead yet."

Allegri's own future is seemingly uncertain as the Italian this week reaffirmed his desire to one day head abroad and he has been strongly linked with replacing Antonio Conte at Chelsea next season.

He was not eager to discuss his plans other than to insist he would only consider a role as head coach.

"After Cardiff I thought about whether I still felt motivated, and then I decided to stay," he said. "The future is something I'm not thinking about because I'm thinking about the present.

"[But] in a new cycle, my position would always be only that of coach, of course."