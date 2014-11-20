K-League Preview: Sangju Sangmu desperate for win

Park Hang-seo's Sangju are winless in six matches in all competitions, but need that to change at Jeonnam Dragons on Saturday.

With two matches remaining, Park's side are three points from the relegation play-off spot and five from assured safety.

They have shown some improvement with back-to-back draws, and they need those results to turn into victories.

In some good news, Jeonnam Dragons are guaranteed safety and have little to play for late in the season.

Seongnam, who are in the relegation play-off spot, will have to wait until Wednesday for their 37th league game of the season.

Gyeongnam are also yet to secure their top-flight status, but are two points clear of the play-off spot ahead of hosting Busan I'Park.

Champions Jeonbuk Motors continue their title celebrations with a trip to Suwon Bluewings on Saturday, when Ulsan face Jeju United.