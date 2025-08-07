Sunderland Season Preview 2025-26: Black Cats back in the big time and spending freely to stick around

The Sunderland Season Preview from FourFourTwo is here: Can the Black Cats stick around in the Premier League after eight long years away?

FourFourTwo's Sunderland Season Preview

FFT's view

The Plan

Once the euphoria of their dramatic play-off final victory over Sheffield United had subsided, the dilemma for Sunderland has been whether, and how much, to alter their youth-centred recruitment policy. With it, they’ve nurtured some of English football’s hottest prospects and delivered a surprise promotion.

LAST SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP 4th FA CUP Third Round LEAGUE CUP First Round TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS) Wilson Isidor (13)

But this step up is the most demanding in world football and nobody in the group, bar Enzo Le Fee, has experience in an elite division. Fresh know-how is a must, and technical director Kristjaan Speakman has referenced a need to pivot. They will have learned from 2016-17, though, when David Moyes signed five of his old Everton squad and took Sunderland down.

The Coach

Regis Le Bris delivered promotion on Wearside with his first attempt (Image credit: CameraSport via Getty Images)

Sunderland took four months to find their replacement for Mick Beale, and it was worth every second. Having nurtured talent at Lorient, Regis Le Bris is an excellent fit for this young group: calm, level-headed and able to shut out the noise even in a run of five straight defeats.

Key Player

European experts waxed lyrical about the January signing of Enzo Le Fee, initially on loan, and a 3-2 win at Middlesbrough showed why. With stunning technical ability and a zest for acrobatic skill and creativity, he is a joy to watch, and willing to put in a challenge as well.

Enzo Le Fee has signed for the Black Cats on a permanent deal this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lesson From Last Year

Development and efficiency aren’t mutually exclusive. Sunderland’s model came under scrutiny when they finished 16th in 2023-24, due to an apparent imbalance of youth and maturity, but giving Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham et al early exposure helped them to deliver a year later.

FFT'S SEASON PREVIEW (Image credit: Future) This preview originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery

Though young sides can be associated with a soft underbelly, the Black Cats’ kittens didn’t roll over to have their tummies tickled – they conceded less than a goal per game and had the fifth-most cards in the division. They’ll be facing lions and leopards now, but don’t write off these feisty felines: tenacious performers such as Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume will fight tooth and claw.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Mood

Excitement. Sunderland are no minnows but their eight-year exile from the top tier, combined with a more appealing strategy, gives their re-entry a certain novelty.

The One To Watch

Dan Neil. The former England U20 prospect, now 23, carried greater responsibility last season, not only as captain but as a deep-lying midfielder tasked with shielding the defence – having initially been recognised as a creative No.8 – due to others’ progress. He stepped up with a fierce determination.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most Likely To...

Make nine figures in player sales in 2026. In this era, clubs will pay top dollar for potential, and the Black Cats have as much of it as anyone. They’ve already received £10m from Brighton for Tommy Watson (who scored the delicious winner at Wembley in only his 24th senior appearance) and £28m-plus from Borussia Dortmund for Bellingham.

ODDS TITLE ODDS 1000/1

Least Likely To...

Excel at a noughties football quiz. Rigg, for instance, was born a week after Sunderland last won promotion from the Championship in 2006-07. “Nominate O’Nien...”

FFT Verdict

19TH Club-record signing Habib Diarra is a coup in midfield but inexperience and unfamiliarity may prove costly.

The Number Cruncher

Sunderland were not the best the Championship had to offer last season but their squad is noticeably stronger after a summer of ambitious signings (Image credit: Future)

The Fan View

FourFourTwo asked Michael Potts if there's reason for continued optimism on Wearside after a promising summer...

Last season was strange – in the top four from start to finish [4th continuously from November through to May] despite our form nose-diving near the end. We flipped the switch to win the play-offs.

The big talking point is how we will spend our spoils. The play-off final XI cost less than £10m; what can we do with £100m?

I won’t be happy unless we give it a proper go.

The active player I’d love to have back is Amad Diallo. Come home, sweet prince.

Look out for Chris Rigg, who had played more than 60 Championship games at the age of 17. He could thrive with more quality around him in the Premier League.

I’m least looking forward to playing Manchester United. Relegation six-pointers are always nervy.

The Black Cats fans are a bunch of die-hards (Image credit: CameraSport via Getty Images)

A social media account to follow is Roker Report.

Fans think our gaffer is able to concoct bespoke gameplans to counter any threat, even if his football isn’t always pretty.

Fans think our owner is starting to prove himself. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has made mistakes, but the club’s overall trajectory is resoundingly positive. We buy young players, trust them, develop them, sell one or two for big money, then repeat the process.

The one change I’d make would be to move away fans to the lower bowl, to ignite the atmosphere. We can’t hear you up there.

We’ll finish 17th, after an almighty struggle. Our XI is hungry, developing, and they love big games.

This preview originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery