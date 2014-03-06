K-League Preview: Ulsan eye Steelers revenge

Pohang travelled to Ulsan on the final day of the 2013 term two points adrift of their opponents at the top of the table, knowing only a win would be enough to earn their fifth K-League Classic crown.

And they achieved that feat in the most dramatic way possible, as defender Won-Il Kim struck in the 95th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory.

Ulsan lost both their last two games to throw away a five-point advantage going into the penultimate round of fixtures, as Pohang won their final six matches to snatch the title.

However, Min-Kook Cho's men have an opportunity to gain a measure of revenge when they visit Steelyard Stadium for this season's curtain-raiser on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jeonbuk Motors who finished third last term, get their campaign under way at home to Busan I'Park and will be confident of a positive result having beaten their opponents in their last four meetings.

Gyeongnam will be counting their blessings after narrowly missing the drop last term, and they entertain Seongnam, who finished top of the relegation round, on Sunday.

Sangju Sangmu earned promotion to the top flight courtesy of their relegation play-off success against Gangwon, and they begin life in the K-League at home to Incheon United, who ended last season in dismal form - winning just one of their final 13 games.

FC Seoul, who won the 2012 K-League Classic title, will be targeting an improvement on their fourth-placed finish last year and they entertain Jeonnam Dragons on Saturday, while this weekend's other match sees Suwon Bluewings travel to Jeju United.