SEASON PREVIEW ISSUE! 140 clubs rated, PLUS an exclusive Estevao interview, Jeff Winter, Myles Lewis-Skelly's mum, Cardiff in crisis, John Terry answers YOUR questions and MORE

First, a message from our editor, James Andrew:

Football, much like life, is about the journey for many, not the destination. Each season, only a handful of supporters get to celebrate winning a league or a cup, but millions more go on the 10-month adventure of highs and lows. From famous cup wins to shock away defeats on a Tuesday night miles from home, it’s all very much part of the experience of being a football fan.

The lows make the highs feel better, and even if those highs don’t lead to anything in the end, enjoy every moment that happens along the way – snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in stoppage time, earning the derby day bragging rights, causing a cupset or beating the team at the top of the league. They are all moments to savour.

In this issue of the magazine, we bring you the original and ultimate preview to the season, with 140 teams analysed and rated in England and Scotland, as well as everything to look out for on the continent. We hope you enjoy this magazine, and the 2025/26 season ahead.

Finally, like everyone in the entire football world, we were shocked and saddened by the deaths of brothers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, not long before this special issue of FourFourTwo went to press. The thoughts of all of us here are with their family and friends, as well as everyone at their respective clubs, Liverpool and Portuguese side Penafiel.



James

The legendary Season Preview supplement

We now declare the 2025/26 season... open! (Image credit: Future)

All the clubs (140) previewed, from Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, non-league, Women's Super League and Scottish Premiership. Views from prominent fans, informed predictions and guides to the campaign to come – it's our world-famous Season Preview supplement for you, the fans, brought to you with assistance from the fans!

In with the new

The ever evolving beautiful game has lots of new 'things' happening this season (Image credit: Future)

From Berkshire’s biscuit lovers, to Dutch fish baskets, we assess the stories that will make this season one to remember. For one side, though, the football is secondary to honouring a fallen friend who will never walk alone

Netflix and THRILL

Sunderland finally got their fairytale ending (Image credit: Future)

After a fall captured in all its miserable detail by Sunderland ’Til I Die, the Black Cats are back in the top tier – so we look back on an epic journey, aided by the documentary’s stars

John Terry answers YOUR questions

Divider of opinions, one thing for certain: he was one of the best defenders the Premier League has ever seen (Image credit: Future)

“I don’t regret wearing full kit to lift the Champions League trophy – we got a letter from UEFA, saying I had to do it!”



John Terry answers reader questions. Yes, he was asked about the full-kit, the Abou Diaby head kick and the Champions League penalty miss. No, we didn't ask about Wayne Bridge.

Nottingham Forest's European dominance revisited

You'll never sing that (Image credit: Future)

With continental competition set to return to the City Ground this term, FFT relives the story of how Old Big ’Ead captured Old Big Ears and then retained it the following season

Exclusive Estevao Interview!

We speak the latest Brazilian wonderkid (Image credit: Future)

At 18, Chelsea new boy Estevao has already thrilled crowds at Palmeiras – the winger talks to FFT about his move to England, and needing a translator app to converse with Cole Palmer...

Crisis in Cardiff

Sad times in South Wales (Image credit: Future)

Sunderland have overcome the woes that saw them drop to League One – now it’s the Bluebirds’ turn to endure life in the third tier

Jordan have done it!

New nations at World Cups are always fun (Image credit: Future)

Unfancied Jordan has qualified for the tournament for the first time ever – FFT headed to the country’s capital to witness the exuberant celebrations

On the continent 2025/26

Europreview (Image credit: Future)

Erik ten Hag has been showing off his new-found ability to smile since joining Bayer Leverkusen – and at long last, Hamburg are finally back in the top flight

Upfront

(Image credit: Future)

We pay tribute to Diogo Jota, and columnist Jules Breach hails England’s Under-21s, after hosting live coverage of their summer glory.



Comedian and actor Alan Davies talks My Football, specifically his beloved Arsenal, meeting his cup final heroes and the best advice he received from Arsene Wenger.



Step out of your comfort zone and attempt to get 18 out of 18 in our monthly quiz (not many can).



Gordon Strachan tells us about the five games that changed his life – two of which were 6-0 and 5-0 defeats!



FourFourTwo staffers Chris Flanagan and Ed McCambridge debate if all three promoted clubs will be relegated yet again.



Finally, one of our best exclusives of the year saw us interview Myles Lewis-Skelly's mum, Marcia, who has set up a new platform to support parents of emerging footballers.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

(Image credit: Future)

Still No.1 for both Hearts and Scotland, 42-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon tells us he is as determined as ever – not least to secure a place at the World Cup…

Telecommunications project manager Gary Lockyer pipped the country’s best to last season’s FA Cup Golden Ball Award – now he’s ready to go again.



In Best and Worst it's Port Vale's turn. BBC Radio Stoke’s Phil Bowers recalls Gareth Ainsworth magic, hoodwinking Warnock and Mourinho’s bestie…



Taking in a game at every Premier League and EFL ground is a Herculean task – let alone doing it in one season. We speak to Daniel Storey who 'did the 92' in a single season.



After going up for the sixth time in his career last season, helping Doncaster out of League Two, veteran EFL striker Billy Sharp tells FourFourTwo exactly how it’s done

In the Players Lounge this month…

(Image credit: Future)

Pat Nevin tells FourFourTwo how his Chelsea team-mates branded him a 'weirdo', Martin Skrtel discusses Premier League heartache, Gerrard’s infamous slip and why he dropped the skinhead look post-Liverpool, and the first goalkeeper to stop an FA Cup final spot-kick, Dave Beasant, explains how shocked Princess Di was at Dennis Wise’s swearing…

The Mixer

(Image credit: Future)

Shirts, capsules, boots, a chess board fashioned out of iconic footballs and some more shirts. Another showcase of football gear and merch you don't need, but definitely want!

Want to get something in The Mixer? DM Art Director, Anth Moore

Nightmare XI

(Image credit: Future)

In a flip of the script, ex-Premier League ref Jeff Winter picks the most awkward and annoying players he officiated…