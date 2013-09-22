K-League Wrap: Pohang, Suwon held

With the competition nearing completion, the K-League has been split into a championship group and a relegation group.

Pohang, who last won the title in 2007, lead the group of sides fighting it out for the title by one point, but they were forced to work hard for their draw on Sunday.

Ulsan, who sit second, had taken the lead in the 36th minute through Brazilian attacker Rafinha.

But Pohang produced a quick response, scoring just before the break as Ko Mu-Yeol netted for the second match in a row.

And that was enough for Pohang to claim a draw as they remain on top of the division.

Also on Sunday, the Suwon Bluewings and Incheon United drew 1-1 as Ahn Jae-Joon cancelled out Santos Junior's early strike for Incheon.

Jeonbuk Motors kept their title push alive on Saturday and were the big winners from the weekend's action, given the draw between Pohang and Ulsan.

They beat Busan I'Park 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Leonardo, and it was enough to move them to third in the table.

Jeonbuk Motors are now level on points with Ulsan and within one of the Steelers.

In the relegation group, Gyeongnam's bid for survival received a huge boost with a 3-0 home win over fellow strugglers Daegu on Sunday.

Gyeongnam would have been in the relegation zone if they were defeated, but instead moved five points clear of the bottom three thanks to goals from Jeong Seong-Hoon, Lee Jae-An and Kang Seung-Jo.

Bottom-placed Daejeon Citizen drew 2-2 with the Chunnam Dragons on Sunday, while Gangwon are now 10 points adrift of safety with just 10 matches to play.

Gangwon lost 2-0 at home to Seongnam on Saturday.