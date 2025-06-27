FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 7: Kagawa, Barcelona stars and claret-and-blue clubs

FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword returns for its seventh episode.

We’re by now well-versed in standard quizzes, but we wanted to mix things up by blending a classic crossword with football trivia.

Expect tests on 2006 World Cup debutants, Al-Hilal’s Serbian midfielder, South Korea defenders and much, much more.

It works exactly the same as a traditional crossword, with ‘across’ and ‘down’ clues, the answers to which all fit together neatly.

As it’s the weekend, we’ve given you no time limit, so settle down and get involved!

There are some tricky ones in there, so if you’re struggling with that one elusive answer, get logged in to Kwizly and they’ll be on hand to give you a hint.

