Kenny McLean: We backed ourselves to get a result against Manchester City

Kenny McLean insists he and his Norwich team-mates always had the belief they could shock champions Manchester City despite a lengthy injury list.

The Canaries had seven players sidelined for the game but put in a fine performance to record a memorable 3-2 victory.

McLean got the ball rolling by heading in the opener with Todd Cantwell adding the second before Sergio Aguero reduced the arrears on the stroke of half-time.

A much-anticipated Manchester City comeback failed to materialise as a poor evening in defence for the champions was summed up when Nicolas Otamendi was robbed of possession by Emi Buendia on the edge of his own box, with Teemu Pukki on hand to tuck away a third for the hosts.

Rodrigo scored a late consolation for the visitors but Norwich hung on for a second victory since their return to the top-flight.

The severity of Norwich’s injury list was summed up by the fact Daniel Farke was forced to name two goalkeepers on the bench, but McLean said the players had always backed themselves to get a result.

“It was a thoroughly deserved three points and one we knew we were capable of against unbelievable opposition,” he told the club’s official website.

“We know how good we are in that changing room. There was a lot of talk through the week about the injuries and the task that we had ahead of us.

“But within the changing room, we knew whoever was on that pitch would have given everything for the shirt and for the fans.

“That’s what happened and we got our just rewards. The manager has a squad together that he’s confident in whoever plays will step up to the plate.”

McLean’s header, his first goal since March, came from a corner as Manchester City’s frailties at defending set-pieces was again laid bare – something the Scotland international revealed was worked on in training leading into the match.

“The ball from Emi was perfect,” he added. “I usually make that front post run for set pieces and we felt there was a vulnerability in the front post area for Man City.

“It’s something we worked on, that’s not a coincidence. That’s stuff that we look at throughout the week.

“This isn’t luck. We’ve put the hard work and the practice in and we always believe we can get points.”