Keshi returns as Nigeria coach once again

Keshi put pen to paper on a deal that will see him take charge of the national team until the end of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

"This is the time for us to come together to fight for this nation," Keshi said. "I am begging you all to please put the past behind and let's start afresh."

The 53-year-old's association has been a controversial one. He was appointed in 2011 and led Nigeria to AFCON glory in 2013 before resigning and quickly reversing that decision.

Keshi's contract then expired after a 2014 World Cup campaign marred by a row over bonus payments but one in which Nigeria reached the last 16.

But Keshi continued in his role on a match-by-match basis for the qualifying campaign for the 2015 AFCON. He was replaced in the role by Shaibu Amodu in October only to then be reinstated just over two weeks later.

Keshi could not lead Nigeria to the finals in Equatorial Guinea, though, with Daniel Amokachi taking over on an interim basis after that failure.

However, Keshi will now have the chance to redeem himself once more and attempt to lead his country to the 2017 tournament in Gabon.