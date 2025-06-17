Who is Renee Slegers? All you need to know about Euro 2025 pundit

Renee Slegers has been announced as part of the BBC's punditry team for Euro 2025 this summer.

The 36-year-old has not worked for the BBC before but with her footballing credentials it is clear to see why she is in the line-up.

But who is Slegers? FourFourTwo has all the information you need below.

Renee Slegers: Who is the pundit?

Renee Slegers has been successful with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slegers is the manager of Arsenal and took over from Jonas Eidevall in October 2024.

She was appointed as the permanent manager in January 2025 and completely turned the club's fortunes around.

Renee Slegers (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners finished the Women's Super League season in second but it was on a European stage the new boss shone.

Arsenal pulled off comeback victories in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Women's Champions League in the 2024/25 season against Real Madrid and eight-time winners Lyon respectively.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Gunners then faced holders Barcelona in the final, who were heavy favourites.

A defensive masterclass paired with attacking patience saw Arsenal beat the Spanish giants 1-0 in Lisbon to win the trophy for just the second time in their history.

Arsenal have won the Champions League twice in their history (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first time they won the title, in 2007, Slegers was an academy player for Arsenal.

Slegers' playing career started at SSE and then the Gunners. She never made a senior appearance for Arsenal, playing her career at Willem II, Djurgardens and Linkoping.

She also played internationally for the Netherlands over 50 times.

Slegers retired from playing in 2016 and started her managerial career two years at IF Limhamn Bunkeflo.

She then gained experience as Sweden U23 boss, Rosengard manager and as Arsenal's assistant coach before taking on the full-time role following Eidevall's departure.

Slegers is now dipping her toe into punditry for Euro 2025 with England going in as the defending champions.

Her former international team, the Netherlands, are in England's group and so she will be able to offer a multitude of insights.