Kidd likens Mancini to Ferguson

After a 3-1 victory at West Ham United on Saturday put City level on points at the top of the Premier League with Arsenal, Mancini's right-hand man said the Italian shared many similarities with Manchester United's Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I see the same desire, ambition and passion in Roberto that I did when I worked alongside Alex Ferguson," said Kidd who won a host of trophies as number two to the Scot from 1991-98.

"I am privileged to work alongside him on the training ground and the hard work he puts in tactically and technically is immense. It's good to see it coming to fruition for him," Kidd told the BBC.

Mancini has been in charge at Eastlands for almost a year, since replacing Mark Hughes, and after finishing fifth and missing out on qualifying for the Champions League, Kidd says the former Inter Milan coach will not stop until he has achieved success.

Seven matches undefeated in the league has put them right in the thick of the title race as the halfway point looms and the boos of a few weeks ago when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Birmingham City have vanished.

"I see all the vital ingredients for success in Roberto. He has all the traits of a winner," Kidd said. "He is a stickler for detail with a wonderful work ethic who will not accept second best.

"It hurts him when he sees mistakes and he is a fantastic coach. Manchester City should be pleased they have him as the manager."

City outclassed West Ham on Saturday with Yaya Toure, a big-money signing from Barcelona, enjoying one of his best games for the club.

Toure scored the opener and then saw his shot bounce off West Ham keeper Robert Green for the second. Adam Johnson netted City's third.