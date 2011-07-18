Kightly: Speculation won't distract Doyle

After helping secure top-flight football at Molinuex for another season with nine league goals, Doyle has been the subject of interest from many Premier League clubs, reportedly including the Gunners.

Sources in North London had claimed Arsene Wenger was a fan of the Irishman’s work-rate, and suggested the Frenchman believed he would be able to lure the forward to Emirates Stadium for a reasonable price.

However, nothing has yet come to fruition and, after starting off pre-season with a goal in Wolves’ 2-1 defeat of Crewe on Saturday, team-mate Kightly feels that the striker is deserving of the link with Arsenal, but believes it will not affect his form.

"Kevin's a top, top player and sometimes he doesn't get the goals he deserves for his work-rate," Kightly told Sportinglife.com after Saturday's match.

"Kevin's not the type of person to let anything like that [transfer speculation] worry him or affect his game.

"He just gets on with his work and stays level-headed as he always does."

