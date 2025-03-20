'Where’s the "one of our own" that’s remotely good enough? The FA needed to be pragmatic, not patriotic.' Writing exclusively for FourFourTwo Henry Winter reminds England fans why they have good reason to be smiling

By published

The acclaimed football writer has covered England for decades and hopes Thomas Tuchel’s fire-and-ice brand can build on Gareth Southgate’s legacy

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, looks on during a training session at St Georges Park on March 18, 2025 in Burton-upon-Trent, England Journalist and Media pundit, Henry Winter looks on from the press box during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia &amp; Herzegovina at St James&#039; Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Thomas Tuchel delivered his opening team talk at Mainz in 2009, he began with a smile.

Before the words, he used a facial expression to make the right impression. Tuchel wanted to set a tone of positivity with his players in his first major job as a head coach. So he smiled.

One of the players in that Mainz meeting, reaching retirement some years later, wrote to Tuchel, ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, saying how much that smile meant. Coach and players were all in it together. The German’s task now is to put a smile on England’s face.

How Sir Southgate transformed squad spirit

Spirits don’t need that much lifting. Gareth Southgate did a magnificent job in his 102 games in charge, guiding the Three Lions to a semi-final, a final, a quarter-final and a final.

Southgate has left Tuchel plenty of talent. He has transformed the mood since 2016.

Declan Rice hugs Gareth Southgate after England's win over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Declan Rice hugs Gareth Southgate after England's win over Slovakia at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans still get flashbacks to Nice and Icelandic long throws, thunder claps and a short-tempered Roy Hodgson departing.

Sam Allardyce quickly left clutching a pint of wine and a grievance against the press after a newspaper sting.

Southgate inherited a mess. He soon rebuilt the culture, getting the players to want to report for duty, and making them share the pride he felt so deeply in representing England.

Before the 2018 World Cup, Southgate had all 23 players sitting at individual tables in the futsal hall at St George’s Park, talking to us journalists, with instructions to open up and tell their backstories.

Raheem Sterling patiently explained why he had a gun tattoo, a tribute to his slain father. Danny Rose spoke powerfully about being diagnosed with depression.

Southgate humanised the players’ images. We got to see and understand the man behind the name. Long-suffering fans loved that, and really got behind the team.

Phil Foden of England interacts with Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, as he leaves the field after being replaced by substitute Anthony Gordon (not pictured) during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between England and Slovenia at Cologne Stadium on June 25, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate puts an arm around Phil Foden after he's substituted vs Slovenia at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Southgate brought in a psychologist to help with penalties.

Most significantly, as Tuchel will appreciate, Southgate had increasing access to a deepening talent pool that he himself – along with the academies – was responsible for creating as FA’s head of elite development 14 years ago.

He just lacked the in-game management to respond to the changes made by Zlatko Dalic of Croatia at the 2018 World Cup, Italy’s Roberto Mancini at Euro 2020 and Spain’s Luis de la Fuente at Euro 2024 in decisive moments of key matches.

At the 2022 World Cup, Southgate’s side did well against Didier Deschamps’ France in the quarter-final but didn’t take their chances.

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe embrace after the World Cup quarter-final between England and France in December 2022.

England missed their chances vs France in Qatar and paid the price (Image credit: Getty Images)

Southgate took the English patient in 2016 and began the recovery. It is now down to a superior tactician, Tuchel, to end 60 years of hurt with victory at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026.

Tuchel’s mission is to make England become giants at the home of the New York Giants.

Trying to understand England’s latest attempted saviour is not straightforward.

Tuchel is fire and ice – a mixture, capable of uplifting one-on-ones with players but also capable of damaging their confidence with withering home truths. He’s uber-bright and a good reader of someone’s character.

Thomas Tuchel smiles after being announced as England head coach, October 2024

Thomas Tuchel smiles during his first press conference as England manager (Image credit: Alamy)

During his first media conference at Wembley in October, I asked Tuchel whether he would make Harry Kane, his major signing at Bayern Munich, his captain. He dodged the question – but with a smile.

He fell out with some players at Bayern, Joshua Kimmich included.

Kane and Eric Dier liked him, though. I went to see Dier in Munich and he couldn’t have been more positive about Tuchel’s tactical nous and emotional intelligence.

But players have to be strong to play for Tuchel. He criticises and challenges. He doesn’t hide frustration when leaping up and down in the technical area.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate England's first goal against Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Kane liked Tuchel at Bayern and Henry Winter believes Bellingham will too (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images))

Jude Bellingham will surely love him. Bellingham himself has incredibly high standards and, rightly, demands that others aspire to them.

Tuchel eventually gained a reputation at Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain as a coach who fell out with some board members. That won’t be an issue with England.

FA officials won’t get involved beyond technical director John McDermott. They will cross their fingers and hope they have appointed the right man on an 18-month contract solely focused on World Cup glory.

They have appointed a meticulous planner, a master tactician.

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed the new England manager

Tuchel is renowned for his meticulous planning (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuchel showed that when managing Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League Final. He controlled the game with decisions like bringing Mateo Kovacic on for Mason Mount with 10 minutes to go, locking down the midfield.

As he proved at Mainz, Tuchel’s team talks can be powerful. It’s important that England players hear the 51-year-old’s back story and the hurdles he overcame, just as they made sacrifices.

Tuchel tells the story of being forced to retire as a player at just 25 following a serious knee injury.

He went around the countless bars and cafes of his native Stuttgart hunting work to fund him through his economics studies. He collected glasses and ended up mixing cocktails.

He’s seen a lot of life outside football’s bubble. Players and fans will respect that.

At club level, Bellingham is coached by Carlo Ancelotti, Trent Alexander-Arnold by Arne Slot, Phil Foden by Pep Guardiola and Anthony Gordon by Eddie Howe, the one English contender with the nous, credibility and ability. The FA either didn’t rate Howe enough to approach him, or simply didn’t fancy a compensation fight with Newcastle’s Saudi ownership.

Few players have enjoyed completely smooth journeys to the top of their profession.

Everyone knows about Ollie Watkins’ spell in non-league, Declan Rice being released by Chelsea at 14, Reece James’ injury battles and the inexplicable criticism that Jordan Pickford occasionally receives.

I was watching England’s No.1 in training during Euro 2024 – he failed to reach one shot and screamed his frustration, adding that the clip will soon “be all over the internet”.

Tuchel’s lived through a lot. He can tell players about being on Dortmund’s bus when it got struck by a nail-bomb en route to a Champions League match in 2017.

He can talk of his pride in his mother’s decades of work assisting the disabled.

He can remember how he responded at Chelsea when Roman Abramovich was sanctioned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Tuchel was left to defend the football club in public.

He proved a really impressive leader, in difficult circumstances, even telling the Chelsea supporters to “show respect” over such a sensitive situation.

His early-morning meditation sessions will now come in handy in the England pressure cooker.

The tabloids will doubtless be interested in his private life.

He also walks into a media landscape torn over whether England should be managed by a foreigner for a third time.

The Sven-Goran Eriksson era was initially promising – 5-1 and even Heskey scored, as the chant goes – but then faded in a storm of broken metatarsals and missed penalties.

Fabio Capello’s spell also began smoothly, but his often cold man-management approach – calling Joe Hart “Jon” etc – frustrated the players.

Tuchel will face the heat of columnists arguing that international football should be our best against your best.

I felt that after Capello. But, realistically, where is the ‘one of our own’ that’s even remotely good enough?

The FA had to be pragmatic rather than patriotic and romantic. They had to consider the need for a manager of the players’ elite quality.

At club level, Bellingham is coached by Carlo Ancelotti, Trent Alexander-Arnold by Arne Slot, Phil Foden by Pep Guardiola and Anthony Gordon by Eddie Howe, the one English contender with the nous, credibility and ability.

The FA either didn’t rate Howe enough to approach him, or simply didn’t fancy a compensation fight with Newcastle’s Saudi ownership.

They focused on Tuchel, and good luck to him. It’s all smiles for now.

Henry Winter
Henry Winter
Writer

Henry Winter is one of football's most popular and respected writers. Previously the Chief Football Writer for The Times and a Football Correspondent for The Daily Telegraph, his work now primarily features on his Substack. He has also lauched his own podcast 'The Winter View'

More about column
Arne Slot puts his right arm around Darwin Nunez with disconsolate Liverpool players around him following Liverpool&#039;s penalty shoot out defeat to PSG in the Champions League

Liverpool's last title celebrations were anticlimactic and 2024/25's could easily be overshadowed by uncertainty
Fans hold scarves before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 26, 2025.

'Hand it over Manchester' Liverpool fans have a new question ahead of title procession
DUBLIN, IRELAND: SEPTEMBER 10: Sammie Szmodics #21 of the Republic of Ireland during the Republic of Ireland V Greece, UEFA Nations League match at Aviva Stadium on September 10th, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

How to watch Bulgaria vs Ireland: Live streams for Nations League Play-Off
See more latest
Most Popular
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their 2nd goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
Why more Newcastle success will follow now their Wembley heartache has been avenged
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Jay Stansfield of Birmingham City celebrates his first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Birmingham City FC and Wrexham AFC at St Andrewís at Knighthead Park on September 16, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
‘He’s been an absolute monster of a buy’: the record-breaking striker firing dominant Birmingham City back to the Championship
Arne Slot puts his right arm around Darwin Nunez with disconsolate Liverpool players around him following Liverpool&#039;s penalty shoot out defeat to PSG in the Champions League
Liverpool's last title celebrations were anticlimactic and 2024/25's could easily be overshadowed by uncertainty
Manchester United&#039;s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to axe another 100 jobs
Sir Jim Ratcliffe says criticism around Manchester United women's team comments are unfair but he's wrong - it is more than warranted
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts at half time during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on March 09, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Why Manchester United and Arsenal both showed the same weakness, in 1-1 draw
Khadija &#039;Bunny&#039; Shaw of Manchester City battles for possession with Nathalie Bjorn, Lucy Bronze and Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea during the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on November 16, 2024 in London, England.
'She is one of the best Women's Super League signings and players of all-time and each performance underlines the point further': Who is player of the season so far?
Cole Palmer
Don’t panic! Cole Palmer’s blip is nothing for Chelsea and England to worry about
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Jeremy Doku of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Manchester City FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Manchester City could find an unlikely way back to the top - and it relies on Jeremy Doku’s dancing feet
Fans hold scarves before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 26, 2025.
'Hand it over Manchester' Liverpool fans have a new question ahead of title procession
Chelsea&#039;s English defender #06 Levi Colwill (C) celebrates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on February 25, 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
How Chelsea’s unshakable team spirit is shining through despite off-field chaos