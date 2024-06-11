Euro 2024: Who is Ruben Dias' wife?

So who is Ruben Dias' wife? The defender will be aiming to help Portugal to Euros glory in Qatar this winter.

The Manchester City centre-back will be an important figure for Roberto Martinez' side at the upcoming tournament, alongside the likes of Pepe in defence. After winning a fourth-straight title with City, he's coming into form as the tournament hits.

But who is Dias dating?

Euro 2024: Stadiums

Who is Ruben Dias' wife?

Dias is thought to be single at present, though, most recently was rumoured to be dating Love Island star, Arabella Chi.

A post shared by ARABELLA CHI (@arabellachi) A photo posted by on

33-year-old Chi was pictured with Dias at the start of the year but later this year, returned to the Villa for Love Island All Stars, which suggested she was no longer seeing Dias.

In 2022, the centre-back broke up with pop star girlfriend April Ivy after three years together.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.