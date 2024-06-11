Euro 2024: Who is Ruben Dias' wife?

By
published

Who is Ruben Dias' wife? The centre-back will be a key part of Portugal's Euro 2024 squad

Euro 2024: Who is Ruben Dias' wife?
(Image credit: Getty)

So who is Ruben Dias' wife? The defender will be aiming to help Portugal to Euros glory in Qatar this winter.

The Manchester City centre-back will be an important figure for Roberto Martinez' side at the upcoming tournament, alongside the likes of Pepe in defence. After winning a fourth-straight title with City, he's coming into form as the tournament hits. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Greg Lea
Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).