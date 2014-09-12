Klinsmann: Youngsters have made a statement

A youthful USA outfit claimed a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic on September 3 thanks to Alejandro Bedoya's first-half goal.

Klinsmann said he had put the challenge out to his players leading into the clash, and their response pleased him.

"Having watched the game against Czech Republic again, I think there were a lot of positives that we can take," the German said.

"We asked the younger generation that was not such a big part of the World Cup in Brazil, we asked them to step up and make a statement and the young group did that.

"Players such as Mikkel Diskerud, Joe Corona or Jozy Altidore to take the responsibility in their hands and guide the young team in Prague, and they did that.

"They stepped up and winning in Prague, against Czech Republic, who just missed out on the World Cup, is a strong statement, so very positive trip, learned a lot and that group that was in deserves to come along."

Among those left out for the clash in Prague were veterans Michael Bradley, DaMarcus Beasley, Clint Dempsey and Jermaine Jones.

Klinsmann said his younger players had done enough to be considered for October matches against Ecuador and Honduras.

"Those young players that were part of the camp in Prague and winning there, this sends a strong message to the experienced players," he said.

"They sent a message of competition, they are coming through the ranks, we're going to put ourselves in line, climb the ladder of the hierarchy of the team and success going forward.

"That's what you want to have as a national team coach coming in, you don't want youngsters coming in being scared or afraid, [you want them] taking risks and making statements.

"They did that in Prague and also they have a strong case of being called back into camp for the October games against Ecuador and Honduras."