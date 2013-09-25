Klopp could face further UEFA sanctions

And the Dortmund coach could yet see the sanction extended, with UEFA due to discuss his punishment further next month.

Klopp was sent to the stands in Dortmund's opening Group F meeting with the Italian side after reacting angrily to the decision not to let Nevan Subotic return to the pitch in the build up to Gonzalo Higuain's opening goal.

The Germans ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat, with the coach apologising during his post-match press conference for his outburst.

"I have to take the blame, that was just dumb," he said at the time.

However, despite his apology, he has been handed a punishment by UEFA and will now miss the clash against Marseille on October 1.

And a UEFA spokeswoman confirmed that there could yet be further action to follow.

She was quoted as saying by ESPN: "A decision about a possible extension of the ban will be made by the control and disciplinary chamber on October 2."