Liverpool report: Arne Slot left shocked by unexpected summer exit

Liverpool manager Arne Slot must now begin the search for an immediate replacement

Arne Slot has been left 'rocked' by the news of a surprise summer exit at Anfield.

The Dutchman, installed as Jurgen Klopp's successor last year, helped the Merseysiders to their first Premier League title since 2019/20 and was also pivotal in convincing Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to renew their contracts.

But with a big summer ahead in terms of personnel, Liverpool could be about to lose a key squad member already, with the summer window now just a few days away from opening.

Arne Slot preparing for HUGE exit at Anfield

Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants to sign a new striker this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With deals for Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz looking likely, the Reds are well situated in terms of their plans for summer incomings.

Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are two other players who also looking to be heading for pastures new, but the latest information suggests another departure isn't one the club was expecting.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Slot's assistant and former Everton defender, Jonny Heitinga, has been granted permission by the club to hold talks with Ajax about their ongoing managerial vacancy.

Liverpool have already begun the process of looking at replacements if the Heitinga deal goes through, with Romano describing the move at this point as 'likely'.

Heitinga boasts a whole host of experience already in the dugout, having previously managed Ajax for six months in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, where the club finished third in the Eredivisie and lost to PSV in the KNVB Cup final.

He then joined David Moyes' coaching staff at West Ham for the 2023-24 season, before departing and joining Slot at Anfield following the former Feyenoord boss' appointment last summer.

Johnny Heitinga made 140 appearances for Everton during his playing career (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Slot will be saddened to lose a man of Heitinga's experience, especially given how well the pair have worked together during his debut season in England.

Dutchman Sipke Hulshoff is Liverpool's first assistant coach and could yet assume the duties, but it remains to be seen who the Reds bring in as a replacement.