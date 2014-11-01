Klopp laments late collapse at Bayern

Robert Lewandowski's 72nd-minute equaliser against his former club and a penalty five minutes from time from Arjen Robben maintained Bayern's unbeaten record in the league this season with a 2-1 triumph at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Dortmund led in the 31st minute through Marco Reus - a seemingly inevitable contribution from the Germany international after Bayern's reported interest in his services dominated the pre-match build-up.

But Klopp is now left to reflect on a return of one point from Dortmund's last seven league matches - a run that leaves them third bottom of the table.

"It was close. It was a good first half and a less good second, in which we buckled to the pressure," he told his post-match media conference.

"We deserved something for the first half but not for the second.

"We've invested a lot but got nothing in return, and that's what we have to worry about.

"But many congratulations to Bayern on a deserved win."

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was central to much of Dortmund's impressive work before half-time and the Armenian felt he and his team-mates went on the defensive too readily during the second period.

"Bayern had a lot of chances," Mkhitaryan told reporters.

"We dropped too deep in the second half and that was the reason we lost."