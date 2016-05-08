Klopp retracts Basle invitation to ticketless Liverpool fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has retracted his invitation to Liverpool fans to travel to the Europa League final in Basle even if they do not have tickets.

After his side booked a showpiece meeting against Sevilla by beating Villarreal at Anfield on Thursday, Klopp urged Liverpool supporters to travel to Basle.

But following Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win at home against Watford on Sunday - Joe Allen and Roberto Firmino with the goals - Klopp took back his previous statement in an impassioned plea at the start of his press conference.

"Last time I spoke about Basle, I spoke like a supporter. I invited all Liverpool fans to Basle - that was not too smart to be honest," the German said.

"Basle is a nice city but it is not ready for us - it was my mistake. I have to take back the invitation.

"Please only people with tickets go there, because everything else would be chaos and we don't want this. We have to concentrate on football.

"If you cannot be there, stay at home or come to Liverpool, watch the game with your friends and let's have a party afterwards.

"So that's really, really, really necessary now that you listen. Most of the time you can ignore what I say, but now it's really important.

"We have to send just the team plus 10,000. The rest, all over the world, can enjoy the game with best friends and family."

Liverpool have also released a statement urging fans without tickets for the game not to travel to Basle.

The club said: "Liverpool has fans all over the world and the club wants to make them aware that the surrounding infrastructure in Basle is only set up for match attendees. Transport will be restricted and all local accommodation is sold out."