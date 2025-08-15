'Barcelona and Bayern Munich gave me gifts - it played into my head': Mark Clattenburg reveals how clubs tried to influence him

Mark Clattenburg has admitted that he was given gifts by the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The 50-year-old was speaking on the 'Undr The Cosh' podcast, admitting he had received gifts like Montblanc pens, valued in the hundreds of pounds, and while said gifts were within the limits of what was allowed, he acknowledged they could have potentially subtly influenced his on-field decisions.

Additionally, Clattenburg recalled during the interview occasions in which clubs had offered more lucrative perks, such as better hotel rooms and in one instance, a female companion after a match, all of which he insists he turned down.

Mark Clattenburg admits Euro club gift-giving played on his mind

Mark Clattenburg officiating the Euro 2016 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Nottingham Forest refereeing analyst specifically mentioned Barcelona officials would leave 'little [electronic] tablets, shirts and little things' in the match officials' dressing room; Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are alleged to have offered pens and other items.

During Clattenburg's earlier refereeing days, when he was not due a match fee for taking charge of international matches, he claims he was invited to a suit shop and kitted out free of charge.

"It's peanuts, but it subconsciously played into my head," Clattenburg said, but is adamant the gifts did not influence decisions to favour one team over another.

The north-east-born referee became a Football League referee in 2000, before taking charge of Premier League fixtures for the first time in 2004.

He spent 13 years at the top of the English game, earning 'FIFA-listed' status in 2016.

Clattenburg's high-profile fixtures included: the 2012 League Cup final, 2012 Olympics men's final, 2014 UEFA Super Cup, 2016 FA Cup final, 2016 UEFA Champions League final and UEFA Euro 2016 final.

Mark Clattenburg was a Premier League referee for 13 years (Image credit: Alamy)

He has since worked in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and China after leaving the English game in 2017.

Clattenburg is now known for his role as lead referee on the BBC's revamped 'Gladiators' TV show.