Koeman plotting Southampton Champions League bid

Southampton are eyeing Champions League qualification, with manager Ronald Koeman believing the club can mount a late top-four charge.

Koeman has led a resurgent Southampton up to sixth in the Premier League, just seven points adrift of the fourth and final Champions League qualifying position after 26 rounds, thanks to a six-match unbeaten streak.

Southampton have won five games in that period to elevate themselves into top-four contention and the Dutch boss is backing their late push.

"If Leicester can win the title, then we can be fourth or fifth in the league," Koeman said.

"It's really a tough competition and now we’re one point behind Manchester United. We have moved past West Ham and it’s all about focus every weekend and, okay, we're doing well.

"We are looking very comfortable, but we need to keep this up. That's all about training, focus, concentration."

Southampton will host Chelsea on February 27 following the FA Cup weekend.