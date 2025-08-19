Newcastle report: Wantaway striker told to be more grateful by head coach

Newcastle United's interest in Yoane Wissa remains, with less than two weeks of the transfer window remaining.

The Magpies and Wissa have both been left frustrated by Brentford's negotiating position this summer, with the latter going as far as to remove all mention of the club from his Instagram account.

Wissa is determined to join Eddie Howe's side, according to various reports, but Newcastle are yet to meet Brentford's asking price, which is said to have risen to £50 million.

Brentford boss: Yoane Wissa 'shouldn't be going anywhere'

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, May 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

The 28-year-old has one year remaining on his Brentford deal and the West London club are evidently hoping to cash in on the player while they still can after a 19-goal Premier League season last term.

New head coach Keith Andrews was in charge of set-plays at the Gtech Community Stadium last season and has said, jokingly, that Wissa should be thanking him for the number of strikes he was able to glean from Andrews' routines.

Keith Andrews has taken over from Thomas Frank at Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I have got a good relationship with Wiss," the Bees' new man in the dugout told talkSPORT.

"I worked really hard with him last year to try and find goals. Seven of his 19 goals last year came from set pieces.

"He owes me really, so he shouldn't be going anywhere, to be blunt!"

Andrews has acknowledged throughout the summer window that a Wissa departure is very much a possibility but that Brentford are not in a position where they will be forced into accepting a lower offer.

Yoane Wissa celebrates after scoring for Brentford against Everton, February 2025. (Image credit: Alamy)

Wissa, on the other hand, reportedly feels let down that promises have been broken regarding a move this summer.

"It hasn't been ideal for him," Andrews said on the transfer speculation.

Keith Andrews during pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But what I think underpins that is a mutual respect, that we understand the situation.

"Hopefully, from my point of view, he's still at the club [at the end of the window]. That hasn't changed in the last few days. Nothing is fresh, nothing is new."

Wissa sat out Brentford's 3-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest last weekend as the club were comfortably beaten at the City Ground.

He is not expected to return to the fold for their home game against Aston Villa on Saturday after Andrews' admission that the player's mindset was not in the right place ahead of the season opener.