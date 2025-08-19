Tottenham report: Spurs are now unopposed in pursuit of £60m Arsenal transfer target

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a £60 million deal for Eze who is widely expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Arsenal were reportedly interested in acquiring the playmaker earlier in the window but it now appears Tottenham have a clear run at the 27-year-old, per the latest reports.

The Athletic claim Spurs are unopposed in their pursuit of the Palace man, who saw a goal harshly ruled out for the Eagles on the opening weekend of the season against Chelsea.

Tottenham are in a 'one-horse race' for Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze is reportedly close to a move to Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eze is, unlike Palace teammate Marc Guehi, contracted to the club beyond next summer, which means an imminent sale is not essential to maximise the player's value.

Nevertheless, there is sufficient interest in doing a deal from Spurs' side and initial talks are understood to be underway between Palace chief Steve Parish and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Eze's reported £68m release clause has now expired, according to various reports, but Spurs are said to be negotiating an initial £55m fee with £5m in future add-ons.

Palace could also lose skipper Guehi in a deal worth £40m, after the defender appeared to fall out with head coach Oliver Glasner following their 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oliver Glasner on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Premier League season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, signing Eze at £60m would represent excellent business for Spurs, who have looked impressive in their two competitive fixtures of the season so far.

While the North London club did lose out in the UEFA Super Cup to Paris Saint-Germain having led for much of the game, they will not come up against that calibre of opponent week-in, week-out in the Premier League.

The manner in which Spurs saw off Burnley in their season opener suggests they will be a force to be reckoned with this season, even more so if they manage to land Eze from London rivals Palace.

Eze is expected to feature on Thursday evening as the Eagles take on Fredrikstad FK in UEFA Conference League qualifying.