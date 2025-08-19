Why Everton's James Tarkowski conceded a penalty for handball against Leeds United
Everton conceded an 84th minute penalty to new Leeds United signing Lukas Nmecha on Monday night
Everton felt aggrieved that a late penalty decision went against them at Elland Road in their opening fixture of the new season.
James Tarkowski was deemed to have handled the ball inside the penalty area as Anton Stach's shot took a deflection off Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and ricocheted off the central defender's arm.
The Everton man protested his innocence but a decision was made by the officiating team to award a spot-kick in Leeds' favour.
David Moyes: 'Tarky [James Tarkowski] would need to chop his arm off'
Summer signing Nmecha stepped up and slotted his effort from 12 yards low beyond Jordan Pickford in the Toffees' net, despite guessing the right way.
Everton manager David Moyes shared his frustrations at the decision after the match.
"I spoke to the referee. They seem to think that because you lean, your arms can go away," he told Sky Sports.
"You're allowed to lean in football, unless someone's going to pull one of these rules out that if you lean, it's a penalty.
"The ball took a deflection, I don't know where Tarky [Tarkowski] would have had to get his arm chopped off. It wasn't outside his body; it wasn't doing anything different.
Tarkowski, meanwhile, said in an interview with Sky: “It’s not a penalty. As soon as the ref blew, I was pretty confident it was going to get overturned. My first question to him was, ‘If my arm was by my side, which it was, is it a penalty?’ To which he said no.”
Why did referee Chris Kavanagh award a penalty to Leeds?
Tarkowski's appeal hinged on the fact that his left arm was tucked closely into his body. However, the decision by the officials was that the experienced centre-back had moved his upper body towards the ball.
In doing so, he had gained an advantage in stopping the ball's unobstructed path towards the Everton goal, by using his arm, even though it was in what is widely deemed a 'natural position'.
8️⃣ EIGHT players scored on their Premier League debuts during GW1:🐈⬛ Dan Ballard 👕 Rayan Cherki🔴 Hugo Ekitike🐈⬛ Wilson Isidor🐈⬛ Eliezer Mayenda🌳 Dan Ndoye⚪️ Lukas Nmecha👕 Tijjani Reijnders🔝 Excluding the 1992-93 season, that’s the most on a single matchday in… pic.twitter.com/x6Yf0i5SIuAugust 19, 2025
"VAR had a chance to get that decision right and I felt like it wasn't fair," Moyes added.
"We can't do anything about it now, but it's a poor decision."
Why didn't VAR overturn Kavanagh's decision?
Chief refereeing officer for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) Howard Webb has previously explained the legislation around handball in English football.
"We've said to the officials only penalise when you form the professional judgment that the player's deliberately handled it," Webb said on The Overlap. "You know what those situations are where you can just see the movement, or even if a player leans into the ball with the arm away, that's handball as well."
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
