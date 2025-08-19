Manchester United given 'green light' to sign new goalkeeper: report

Manchester United are poised to spend their remaining transfer budget on a new goalkeeper.

Despite forecasts that the Red Devils could be hamstrung during this transfer window by financial difficulties, it's been a transfer window in which manager Ruben Amorim has brought in an all-new frontline, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all featuring at the weekend in Manchester United's 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal.

While plenty has been spent in reconfiguring the attack, however, there is work to be done further back – and Amorim may well bring in another stopper before Deadline Day.

Manchester United closing in goalkeeper deal - at the expense of another move

Altay Bayindir was blamed for the goal that cost Manchester United an opening day victory (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir started Amorim's opening fixture in place of the injured Andre Onana – but the Turkish custodian was the major talking point of the loss, as the Gunners scored from a corner that several thought Bayindir should save, including Sky Sports pundit and United one-club man, Gary Neville.

Amorim was involved in a heated press conference after the fixture in which he claimed that he did not drop Onana, confirming, “I’m happy with the three goalkeepers,” with third-choice Tom Heaton left on the bench.

Andre Onana has come under staunch criticism since signing from Inter Milan (Image credit: Alamy)

But now, TEAMtalk have dropped a report that “Bayindir’s error could now lead to United revisiting” a deal for Belgian wonderkid Senne Lammens.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed last month in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that United have engaged in talks over a move for the 23-year-old, but with Onana failing to find a suitor this summer, there's been no movement in a potential signing in goal.

This new report says that United are now prepared to drop the “full remaining budget for this transfer window” on upgrading between the sticks, though FourFourTwo understands that the club are still in the market for another midfielder.

Carlos Baleba has been touted as one of the club's next three signings, while the Red Devils are said to be focusing on outgoings, now.

Senne Lammens is heavily linked with Manchester United (Image credit: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

United are hoping to offload Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund before Deadline Day, with Garnacho in particular being key to boosting their transfer fund, as his sale would generate pure profit.

Onana could still exit the club before the window closes but given that there is little interest in the Cameroon international – and that he currently has three years remaining on a £120,000-a-week contract, as per Capology – a loan exit could be more likely than a permanent transfer.

With Inter Milan also interested in signing Lammens to succeed 36-year-old Yann Sommer, there could be the opportunity for United to offer Onana on loan to the San Siro instead, with the Nerazzurri having sold the player to United in 2023 for £47.2m, as per the BBC.

Lammens is worth 9 million, according to Transfermarkt.