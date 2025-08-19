Liverpool have agreed terms with Marc Guehi, as snub emerges before deal is completed: report

Liverpool have agreed terms with Marc Guehi to become their 10th signing of the summer.

It's been a frenetic transfer window for Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who has welcomed Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman, Hugo Ekitike, Will Wright and Giovanni Leonni to the Premier League champions.

Having smashed the British transfer record for Wirtz, upgraded their two full-backs, added a wonderkid defender and signed three goalkeepers, there may yet be further Anfield activity.

Liverpool close to Marc Guehi deal – with one obstacle to complete

Arne Slot is close to signing another defender (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool left it late to beat Bournemouth 4-2 on Friday night in the opening night of their title defence, in a game that suggested they may need adaptation defensively – something Alisson himself confirmed with comments.

The champions have spent close to £300 million already this summer, offsetting that spend with significant sales, but there's optimism that Guehi could be closed for a bargain deal, even before a potential move for Alexander Isak.

TEAMtalk have provided a report on Guehi's move to Merseyside, noting that personal terms have been agreed and that Liverpool and Crystal Palace are just £5m out from one another in terms of their respective valuations for the England international.

The report adds, meanwhile, that Tottenham Hotspur have offered Guehi terms, described by journalist Paul O’Keefe on Last Word on Spurs as “very, very, very good” – but that Guehi is set to snub the Lilywhites in favour of the Reds.

“The word from within Palace is saying that it’s Liverpool or bust,” O'Keefe said, adding, “But I think it might be a case with Marc that if he doesn’t get his Liverpool move, then he’ll stay the season and see it out, then go on a free.”

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal and Newcastle United also expressed interest in Guehi prior to signing Cristhian Mosquera and Malick Thiaw, respectively, with the price quoted for a player with a year left on his contract deemed too expensive for each.

Tottenham are in for Guehi, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool, however, run the risk of losing Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid with the Frenchman stalling on extending his deal – and Guehi could establish himself as a first-choice partner either alongside Konate or as a long-term heir for 34-year-old Virgil van Dijk.

Guehi is worth €45m, according to Transfermarkt.